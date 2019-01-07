WWE Royal Rumble Matches: New Entrants Revealed

Add Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose to the list of confirmed entrants in the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble match. Below are the updated listings for the men’s and the women’s matches:

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, TBA

The 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, AX.