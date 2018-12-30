WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler Update: Big Title Match & More Revealed For The Card

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings saw AJ Styles win a Fatal 5 Way over Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Styles will apparently get his title shot at the Royal Rumble.

In other Rumble news, tonight’s SmackDown saw three Superstars announce their spots for the men’s Royal Rumble match: Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Drew McIntyre and R-Truth are the only official entrants as of this writing. Natalya announced herself for the women’s Rumble match at Friday’s RAW tapings. Carmella is the only official entrant for the women’s Rumble as of this writing. Tonight’s WWE 205 Live tapings saw Akira Tozawa defeat Drew Gulak and Kalisto defeat Lio Rush to qualify for the WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way at the Rumble. Hideo Itami vs. Cedric Alexander will take place next week for the final spot.

The 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. Hideo Itami or Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Natalya, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, TBA