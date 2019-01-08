WWE Royal Rumble: Three More Superstars Announce Rumble Match Spots

Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas have announced their spots for the 2019 Royal Rumble matches.

Vega and Almas announce their spots in the video below, which was posted during this week’s RAW. Crews announces his spot in the video above. That video features Kayla Braxton talking to Crews and Ember Moon after their RAW win over Jinder Mahal and Apollo Crews.

There are 18 spots left in the women’s Rumble and 13 spots left in the men’s match as of this writing.

Also below is the updated card for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair or Carmella or Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami or Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Zelina Vega, Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), John Cena, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, TBA