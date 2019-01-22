WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: Alexa Bliss To Return, New Rumble Participants

Alexa Bliss announced on tonight’s WWE RAW that she will return to the ring in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match at Sunday’s Rumble pay-per-view. Bliss has been out of action due to issues from concussions, her last match coming at a WWE live event on October 20.

Lacey Evans also announced her Rumble spot for Sunday’s big match. For the 30-man Rumble Match, Titus O’Neil has announced that he will be a participant. There are 7 open spots for the women’s match as of this writing and 11 open spots for the men’s match.

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on Sunday from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Bayley, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Ember Moon, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Alicia Fox, Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Titus O’Neil, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, TBA