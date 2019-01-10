WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: Fatal 4 Way Title Match Now Official

Hideo Itami defeated Cedric Alexander on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode to earn the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Itami will join Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in the Fatal 4 Way at the Rumble.

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s 205 Live:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Naomi, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, TBA