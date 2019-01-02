WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: New Match & Rumble Participants Revealed

The first WWE SmackDown main event of 2019 saw AJ Styles win a Fatal 5 Way to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Styles vs. Bryan will take place at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Styles pinned Randy Orton to win tonight’s main event. Other participants in the match were Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali and Samoa Joe.

Tonight’s SmackDown also saw three more Superstars announce their spots for the Royal Rumble match – The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ember Moon, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, TBA