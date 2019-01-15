WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: New Rumble Match Participants, Double Duty For Superstar?

As seen above, Mickie James has announced herself for the 30-woman Royal Rumble match to take place later this month. Mickie was the only red brand Superstar to be confirmed for the match this week.

It’s interesting to note that Sasha Banks is still listed for the match, despite her Rumble title match against RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. On a related note, Naomi announced herself for the match last week but she is not currently listed on the WWE website.

Kalisto has been announced for the 30-man Royal Rumble match. No other red brand Superstars were announced this week and there’s no word yet on if Kalisto will be joined by Lucha House Party partners Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card coming out of this week’s RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Naomi, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Kalisto, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, TBA