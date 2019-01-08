WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: New Title Match, Top Star Set For Rumble Match & More

John Cena is now official for the men’s Royal Rumble match to take place later this month.

Cena announced his spot in the opening segment of tonight’s WWE RAW, and said he would not be left out of WrestleMania 35. Cena then participated in an angle that led to a big six-man match. He teamed with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, who are also in the Rumble match.

Other names now official for the men’s match are Elias, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal. Alicia Fox was announced for the women’s Rumble.

In other Rumble news, tonight’s RAW saw Sasha Banks defeat Nia Jax to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Banks vs. Rousey will take place in Phoenix.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair or Carmella or Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami or Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), John Cena, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, TBA