WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: New Top Title Match, New Rumble Match Entrant

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Lynch defeated Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat on tonight’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contender. This will be just the second-ever singles match with Asuka and Lynch. Asuka retained her WWE NXT Women’s Title over Lynch at the July 2016 live event from Tokyo, Japan.

In other news for the Rumble, Naomi is now official for the 30-woman Rumble match. There are now 17 spots left for the women’s Rumble match and 11 spots open for the 30-man Rumble match.

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami or Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Naomi, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, TBA