WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: Superstars Removed From Rumble Matches

WWE has officially removed Finn Balor and Sasha Banks from the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches to take place later this month. Balor will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while Banks will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at the pay-per-view.

WWE has not confirmed Naomi for the women’s Rumble, despite her Twitter announcement from almost two weeks ago. For the men’s match, WWE has removed Kalisto from the listing as he will be in the WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way with champion Buddy Murphy, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami. There are now 18 open spots left for the women’s match and 12 open spots for the men’s match.

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Zelina Vega, Natalya, Bayley, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, TBA