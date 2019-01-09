WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: WWE Veteran & SmackDown Newcomer Announce Their Spots

Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali took to Twitter this evening and announced their names for the men’s Royal Rumble match, as seen below:

To say that the last month has been life changing is an understatement but don't think I haven't been ready. I'm entering the #RoyalRumble. I'm going to change the world. I'm going to win. #SDLive — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) January 9, 2019

There are 18 spots left in the women’s Rumble and 11 spots left in the men’s match as of this writing.

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card going into tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair or Carmella or Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami or Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), Zelina Vega, Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, TBA