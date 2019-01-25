WWE Searching For Next Female Superstar With New TV Project

WWE is partnering with reality TV veterans Bunim-Murray Productions to find the next female Superstar. Casting is underway now at Bunim-Murray.com.

It’s been reported for more than a year that WWE was interested in bringing back a variation of the Divas Search, and this could be that project finally launching.

Stay tuned for more updates on the project. Below is WWE’s announcement:

WWE is looking for the next female Superstar

WWE is teaming up with Bunim-Murray Productions – the company behind Total Bellas, Total Divas and “Keeping up With The Kardashians” – to find the next female Superstar who has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Casting is underway for a forthcoming reality show that will document the search for the next great female competitor.

Visit Bunim-Murray.com for more information.