It’s now confirmed that Mia Yim has signed with WWE.

The 2018 Mae Young Classic competitor started with WWE back on Sunday, September 16, according to PWInsider. We noted before that there was speculation on Yim, a former TNA Knockouts Champion, signing after she appeared in a WWE NXT Twitter video from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Yim recently revealed on Twitter that she’s dating NXT Superstar Keith Lee. She also revealed she’s roommates with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.