WWE SmackDown And 205 Live Previews For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from te Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as the road to WWE Backlash continues.

Several matches have been announced for SmackDown – WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan in a No DQ match, Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with the title on the line and a Beat The Clock Challenge with American Alpha, Breezango, The Colons and The Ascension competing to crown new #1 contenders. SmackDown’s opener will see Shinsuke Nakamura cut a promo. For 205 Live, Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match has been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points in tonight’s SmackDown preview:

* Exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura to kick off SmackDown LIVE

* Is Orton in for early House of Horrors preview with Rowan?

* Charlotte Flair will challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

* Styles and Corbin square off in rematch

* First-ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge to determine The Usos’ next challengers