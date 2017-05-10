WWE SmackDown Attendance, Sheamus Talks IC Title, Trish Stratus Cover Shoot Video

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from the Spring 2017 Muscle Memory magazine cover shoot with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus:

– WWE announced 15,686 fans in attendance for tonight’s SmackDown from the O2 Arena in London. They announced a sold out crowd of 17,323 fans for Monday’s RAW in the same arena.

– Sheamus recently spoke with The Straits Times to promote the June WWE live event from Singapore and commented on the one title that eludes him – the WWE Intercontinental Title, currently held by Dean Ambrose. He said:

“The only thing I haven’t won is the Intercontinental Championship. Now that it’s back on WWE Raw, I would love to hold both the Intercontinental Championship and Raw Tag Team titles at the same time.”