WWE SmackDown Celebration Planned For Tonight, Ronda Rousey Remembers Roddy Piper, More

– Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at The Miz and Daniel Bryan reigniting their rivalry on social media now that The A Lister is headed back to SmackDown:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 2.843 million total interactions this week – 204,000 on Facebook, 2.235 million on Instagram and 404,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week’s RAW, which drew a total of 3.729 million interactions – 437,000 Facebook interactions, 2.686 Instagram interactions and 606,000 Twitter interactions.

– A “Carmellabration” with SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is currently planned for tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Carmella cashed in her Money In the Bank title shot to win the title from Charlotte Flair last week.

– As noted, today would have been the 63rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and remembered her hero, as seen below: