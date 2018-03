WWE SmackDown Draws Best Viewership In Almost One Year

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, drew 2.771 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.590 million viewers and the best blue brand viewership of 2018. This is also the best SmackDown viewership going back to the April 11th, 2017 episode. This week’s show featured a WrestleMania 34 announcement from Shane McMahon and Asuka’s blue brand debut advertised ahead of time.

SmackDown was #5 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Fixer Upper, Rachel Maddow, Last Word and Hannity. SmackDown was #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.352 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.099 million viewers and the best viewership since the post-Royal Rumble episode in late January.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 2.449 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 2.692 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 2.590 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 2.771 million viewers

March 20th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode