WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership In Months

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event, drew 2.449 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.505 million viewers and is the lowest blue brand viewership of 2017. This is also the lowest SmackDown viewership going back to the October 31st, 2017 Halloween episode that drew 2.119 million viewers. The last non-holiday episode that drew less viewers was on October 17th of last year and that show drew 2.320 million viewers. This week’s SmackDown also featured a US Open Challenge by WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable plus Sarah Logan vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair advertised ahead of time.

SmackDown was #5 in viewership for this week on cable, behind the 8pm NBA game on TBS, Hannity, Rachel Maddow and Tucker Carlson. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.105 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.055 million viewers.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 2.449 million viewers

February 20th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode