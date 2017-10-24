WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (10/24)

The October 24th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown Live aired from the BMO Harris Bank Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI and was the first episode after Shane McMahon & SmackDown’s attack on the RAW roster.

– Tonight’s broadcast begins with a video package looking back at last night’s assault by the SmackDown brand on RAW. Michael Cole is replacing Tom Phillips again this week as Phillips is “on assignment.”

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon comes out to the ring to kick off the show. Shane talks about undergoing physiotherapy following his Hell In A Cell match against Kevin Owens, and says he’s glad to be back on SmackDown and in charge. Shane says he learned at a young age that it’s always best to strike first in a big fight, and that’s why he struck first last night on RAW. Shane says they caught RAW by surprise with their attack on the locker room last night, and he guarantees that SmackDown won’t be caught the same way because they’re ready. Sami Zayn’s music hits and he comes out to interrupt. Zayn dances down to the ring and offers his hand out to shake Shane’s. Zayn says there are no hard feelings from Hell In A Cell, but Shane says there are hard feelings. Zayn says he won’t beat up Shane the Commissioner, but he would drop Shane the competitor in one second. Zayn says he’d hurt Shane worse than he got at Hell In A Cell. Zayn says that’s another conversation for another day, and he’s here to tell Shane that he and Owens have decided to join Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Shane says he doesn’t need them on Team Smackdown, but he’ll give them a chance. All Sami has to do is defeat his opponent tonight, and the winner will be on the team. Sami accepts, and then Shane announces Randy Orton as his opponent. Shane’s music hits and he heads backstage as Sami shakes his head.

– The New Day is shown walking through the arena. They see a table labeled “raw fruit,” and they destroy all of the fruit because it’s “raw.” They take on Shelton and Gable next.

– The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable: Tag Champions The Usos are on commentary for this one. The #1 contenders Shelton and Gable are out next. Kofi and Xavier will represent The New Day in this one. Gable and Woods start off and it’s evenly matched in the opening moments. Kofi and Benjamin tag in and they trade counters. Shelton drops Kofi but Kofi comes right back with a dropkick to Shelton’s knee. Woods tags in and they briefly double team Benjamin. Kofi comes back in but he gets thrown outside. Big E pours some Booty-O’s onto Kofi to revive him. Back in the ring, Shelton suplexes Kofi for a two count. Gable and Woods come in and start going at it. Woods gets the upper hand and dropkicks Gable in the back of the head for a two count. Benjamin tags in and Woods starts firing up for a comeback. Gable tags back in and goes up top for the double team, but Kofi breaks it up. This leads to Benjamin booting Woods in the head behind the ref’s back, and then Gable rolling him up for the three count.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

– Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi are backstage talking. Carmella joins and says she’s looking for James Ellsworth. Becky disses Ellsworth. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan walks in and jokes about sending a search party for Ellsworth, and then he announces a Fatal 5 Way tonight with the winner becoming Team Captain of the women’s team at Survivor Series. They all leave and Lana particularly doesn’t look happy.

– Still to come: A Reservoir Dogs-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and The Ascension.

– We go to the broadcast table where Cole informs us that there’s extra security on hand tonight due to concern over RAW stars possibly invading the arena.

– And now for the latest installment of The Fashion Files. Konnor and Viktor have James Ellsworrth tied up in a room, saying they say him with Breezango’s missing briefcase. Breezango walks in, and then Carmella. The Ascension says they want to cut open Ellsowrth’s chin to see what he’s hiding. Carmella has her Money In The Bank briefcase, which is what Ellsworth was actually seen with. Carmella cuts a promo on Ellsworth for not doing his job. A pair of Ellsworth’s dirty underwear is revealed to be inside the briefcase. The Ascension changes their angle and tries to convince Breezango that “The Bludgeon Brothers” Rowan and Harper are to blame for their problems. Next week’s Fashion Files will be inspired by Stranger Things.

– Still to come: Randy Orton takes on Sami Zayn for a position on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series.

– Shane McMahon walks into Daniel Bryan’s office backstage, and Bryan asks why Shane didn’t tell him about the RAW invasion last night. Shane says he wanted to strike first and show RAW who’s boss, but now Daniel questions if he and Shane are on the same team. Shane says it’s in his job description to take action and make things happen, and Bryan walks off disgruntled.

– Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin: This one is a non-title match for U.S. Champion Baron Corbin. Sin Cara charges forward off the opening bell but Corbin stops him and takes him into the corner for some punishment. Corbin hits a series of knee strikes on Cara then throws him across the ring. Corbin continues to dominate the next few moments of the match until Cara finally fires back with an elbow to the face and some kicks. Cara makes a comeback and hits a springboard back elbow, then sends Corbin out to the ringside floor. Cara follows up with a suicide dive, and Corbin is stunned but still standing. Cara runs back in the ring and hits another suicide dive to take Corbin down. Back in the ring, Cara hits a missile dropkick off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Corbin rolls out for a breather, and when he comes back in he drops Cara with some knees. Corbin mounts Cara on the mat and pummels on him. Corbin ignores the ref’s warnings to get off Cara, and the ref calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Sin Cara

– After the match, Corbin takes Cara out to ringside and hits the End of Days on the floor. Corbin holds up his U.S. Title and leaves as refs check on Sin Cara.

– We see a shot of the back door of the arena as Cole reminds us about the increased security tonight.

– We see another video highlighting SmackDown’s attack on RAW last night, along with social media videos from SmackDown wrestlers.

– The Singh Brothers come out to the stage and do their own introduction, then introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The Singhs call themselves the advocates for Jinder, then they head to the ring. Jinder gets on the mic and says Paul Heyman is a liar. Jinder says he started from the bottom but now he’s the most powerful man in WWE, and he’s not Lesnar’s equal, he’s Lesnar’s worst nightmare. Jinder says he will prove at Survivor Series that the Modern Day Maharaja Era is just beginning. Jinder says that tonight his loyal brother Sunil Singh will face AJ Styles, and that brings out The Phenomenal One. AJ comes out to the ring, and we have a match.

– Sunil Singh vs. AJ Styles: Jinder and Samir slowly leave the ring, and the ref orders Jinder to leave the ringside area. Jinder argues but eventually leaves and heads backstage. The opening bell rings and AJ starts off with a headbutt. Samir immediately hops on the apron for the distraction, but AJ grabs him and throws him outside, then boots Sunil. AJ locks the Calf Crusher in on Sunil and gets the quick win via submission.

Winner: AJ Styles

– Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are backstage and Owens reveals that he also has a Survivor Series qualifying match. Owens says he has to face Shinsuke Nakamura next week to hear his spot on Team SmackDown. Sami says he’ll beat Orton tonight, then Owens will beat Nakamura next week, and they’ll run Team SmackDown. Sami says it’ll be “Team Kevin and Sami,” but Owens corrects him and says “no, it will be Team Sami and Kevin.” Owens walks off and Sami can’t believe how good of a guy Owens is.

– Jinder Mahal storms into Daniel Bryan’s office in the back and demands that Samir Singh gets a shot at AJ Styles next week. Bryan obliges and the match is made.

– Fatal 5 Way: Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Tamina Snuka This match will determine the leader of the women’s SmackDown team at Survivor Series. Lana is at ringside in Tamina’s corner. Women’s Champion Natalya interrupts before this one starts and she has Greg Hamilton do a big introduction for her. Natalya then leaves without saying anything. The opening bell rings and all five women start going at it. Carmella takes Charlotte into one corner, while Tamina hits a double suplex on Naomi and Becky. The fight spills out to the floor and Charlotte gets decked by Tamina next. Back in the ring, Carmella tries to strike up a partnership with Tamina, but Tamina grabs her and hits a Samoan Drop. Charlotte fires up and takes out both Tamina and Carmella. Becky goes after Charlotte and drops her, then Naomi takes out Becky, Charlotte comes back and throws Naomi outside into the barrier. Charlotte grabs Tamina, but Lana comes from behind for the distraction. Tamina capitalizes on the distraction with a superkick to Charlotte, then throwing her outside. Becky brawls with Tamina in the ring, then Naomi gets back in and joins. Naomi dropkicks Tamina through the ropes, then Becky rolls up Naomi from behind for a two count. Carmella runs in next and sends Naomi into the ring post and then out to the ringside floor. Carmella gets a couple of near-falls on Becky, then she argues with the ref. Carmella turns her attention back to Becky, but Becky grabs her and locks in the Did-arm-her for the win via submission. Becky will now serve as the Team Captain for the women’s team at Survivor Series.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– We see another video vignette about Erick Rowan and Luke Harper teaming up as the “Bludgeon Brothers.”

– Dolph Ziggler does an interview backstage where he continues to rant about other wrestlers’ catchphrases and gimmicks. Ziggler says Bobby Roode is a fraud and nothing but an elaborate entrance. Roode walks in and interrupts, leading to Roode challenging Ziggler to one more match to determine who the better man is. Roode proposes a 2 of 3 falls match for next week, and Ziggler accepts. Ziggler says he hopes Roode’s ego can handle losing to him twice in their match next week. Roode says he has a feeling next week will be glorious.

– Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton: The winner of this one will be the team captain for SmackDown at Survivor Series. Sami agitates Orton early on until Orton decks him with a big uppercut. Orton takes Sami into the corner for more punishment until Sami slides out to the floor for a breather. Orton follows him outside but Sami stuns the Viper with a kick. Sami beats down Orton on the ringside floor, then hits a moonsault off the apron. Back in the ring, Orton tries to mount a comeback but Sami shuts him down with a spinning heel kick. Orton hits a back body drop on Sami then follows up with a clothesline and a powerslam. Sami rolls outside and tries to use the announce table, but Orton knocks him down onto it from mid-air. Back in the ring, Orton hits a suplex for another two count. Sami comes back with a flying crossbody for a two count of his own. Orton goes for an RKO, but Sami slips out and kicks Orton down. They go up to the top turnbuckle where Orton hits a superplex for another near-fall. They fight out to ringside again, where Sami hits his patented tornado DDT leaping through the ropes. Back in the ring, Sami misses the Helluva Kick and Orton answers with a DDT. Orton hits the mat, and Kevin Owens runs in. Orton goes for a DDT but Sami rolls him up for a two count instead. The ref argues with Owens, who is at ringside now. Orton hits a low blow on Sami behind the ref’s back and Owens freaks out. Orton picks up Sami and hits the RKO for the three count. Orton will now lead team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton and Owens have a stare-down as replays are shown. Orton poses on the corner as his music plays, and Owens helps Sami backstage.

– We go backstage where Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan are talking about tonight’s show, and how RAW didn’t strike tonight. Bryan believes RAW will attack them eventually. Bryan tells Shane that he better be ready when RAW does strike, because it’s his job description. Bryan walks off as SmackDown goes off the air.