WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (9/19)

The September 19th edition of WWE SmackDown Live takes place at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA, and is the go-home show for Sunday's No Mercy pay-per-view.

– After a video package recapping Kevin Owens’ attack on Vince McMahon last week, Shane’s music hits and the SmackDown Comissioner comes out to the ring to kick off tonight’s show. Shane steps in the ring and gets on the mic and says he gives his dad credit for being one tough S.O.B. Shane asks Owens how it would feel if he saw someone he loves get beat down, and talks about his kids having to watch their grandfather be attacked. Shane says he’s going to strike back with massive vengeance. Shane says Owens doesn’t realize what he’s done, or maybe he has since Owens is a no-show so far tonight.

