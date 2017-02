WWE SmackDown LIVE Viewership Rises This Week

The Tuesday, February 21st episode of SmackDown LIVE saw an increase in viewership.

This week’s show, which emanated from Ontario, California, drew 2.792 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.626 million viewers.

SmackDown LIVE this week featured Naomi relinquishing the SmackDown Women’s Title, Alexa Bliss becoming the new champion and the #1 Contender Battle Royal ending in a controversial draw between Luke Harper and AJ Styles.