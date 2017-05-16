WWE SmackDown Matches & Promo For Tomorrow, Triple H – BGCA HOF Induction Video
– As noted, Triple H was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in Dallas last Wednesday, joining Vince McMahon, who inducted into the 2015 class. WWE posted this video from the ceremony:
– Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles and Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match have been announced for this week’s WWE SmackDown from Manchester, New Hampshire. Below is a promo for the show:
TOMORROW NIGHT: @AJStylesOrg battles @JinderMahal and @RandyOrton goes one-on-one with @BaronCorbinWWE on #SDLive! @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/aw1pBqzwu6
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2017