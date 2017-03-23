WWE SmackDown Now Beating RAW In House Show Attendance

It appears that WWE SmackDown events are now drawing more fans than RAW events. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, in February SmackDown averaged 4,980 fans at house shows while RAW averaged 3,450 fans at house shows.

RAW had reportedly been beating SmackDown in attendance up until the end of 2016, but John Cena’s return is being credited for turning things around for the blue brand in the first months of this year.

Monday night RAW and Tuesday night SmackDown each average approximately 8,600 fans per show. This time last year, RAW averaged 9,800 fans per show, and SmackDown averaged 7,300.