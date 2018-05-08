WWE SmackDown Opening Segment & Three MITB Qualifying Matches Announced (VIDEO)

– WWE has announced three big Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tomorrow’s SmackDown episode – Rusev vs. Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair. Below is a promo for the show:

– Speaking of this week’s SmackDown show from Baltimore, blue brand General Manager Paige announced on Twitter that she will be opening the show. She tweeted the following on handling business this week: