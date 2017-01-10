WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (1/10)

The January 10th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live on the USA Network from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– Dean Ambrose comes out to open up SmackDown and host an Ambrose Asylum segment. Ambrose first announces that he’s entering the Royal Rumble, and then introduces his guest: The Miz. The Miz enters the ring with Maryse and announces that he’s entering the Royal Rumble too. The Miz then asks for Ambrose to return the Intercontinental Title belt back to him where it belongs. Ambrose teases that he’s going to give it back, but instead he gives him a participation award plaque. This leads to The Miz beating down Ambrose then holding him back for Maryse to slap him. Ambrose ducks the slap and Maryse hits Miz, then Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on Miz. Ambrose gives the participation award to Maryse then leaves with his IC Title.

– Backstage, we see Natalya attack Nikki Bella from behind and leave her laying in the hallway.

– Nikki Bella vs. Natalya – No Contest: Natalya spears Natalya before the bell and they start brawling all over ringside. Back in the ring, Natalya boots Nikki in the face and they continue brawling. The referee still hasn’t called for the bell, and instead calls for more referees to separate the fight. Natalya takes out Nikki’s injured leg then throws her out to ringside. Natalya puts Nikki in the Sharpshooter at ringside until the referees pull her off.

– We go backstage for an interview with Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler is asked why he attacked Kalisto last week, but Ziggler says nothing and walks away.

– Kalisto def. Dolph Ziggler: Kalisto starts off with some leg kicks and a hurricanrana. Ziggler takes control of the match with a swinging neckbreaker until Kalisto comes back with another hurricanrana. Ziggler hits a dropkick and rolls up Kalisto, but Kalisto reverses Ziggler pin into a pin of his own and scores the three count. After the bell, Ziggler beats down Kalisto with a steel chair. As Ziggler is on his way to the back, Apollo Crews meets him on the ramp and they brawl all the way back into the ring. Ziggler grabs the steel chair and uses it on Crews too. He hits Kalisto with it again for good measure then heads backstage.

– American Alpha does an interview backstage where they say The Wyatt Family just can’t hang with them in the ring, and won’t be able to take the Tag Titles away from them.

– We go backstage again where John Cena does an interview about Baron Corbin. Cena says last week AJ Styles and Corbin called him a has-been, and tonight he’s going to prove that’s not true.

– American Alpha (c) vs. Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton: American Alpha controls the opening minutes of the match with frequent tags and suplexes against Bray. Orton gets the tag and keeps Jordan grounded with punches until Gable gets the tag and spears Orton. Bray tags in and goes for a Sister Abigail on Gable, but Gable gets out and takes things to ringside where he hits a sommersault splash on Bray. Back in the ring, Bray drops Gable with a running clothesline for a two count. Orton and Wyatt take turns working on Gable until Jordan gets the hot tag. Jordan cleans house and hits a series of suplexes and spears on both Wyatt and Orton. Harper distracts Jordan which leads to Orton hitting a suplex of his own on Jordan.

