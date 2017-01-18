WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (1/17)

The January 17th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live tonight on the USA Network from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET & comment with your thoughts!

– The cage is hanging above the ring for tonight’s main event, and Shane McMahon is out first to make his announcement. Shane announces that there will be one more stop for the WWE Champion between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Shane reveals that the Elimination Chamber match is returning, and it’ll be for the WWE Championship. With that, AJ Styles comes out with his Title belt to interrupt.

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET & comment with your thoughts!