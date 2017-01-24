WWE SmackDown Results & Discussion (1/24)

The January 24th edition of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, and was the final episode before Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

– SmackDown kicks off with The Miz backstage complaining to Daniel Bryan about not being treated well enough by management. Daniel Bryan sets up a Lumberjack Match between The Miz and Dean Ambrose for Ambrose’s Intercontinental Title.

– Randy Orton def. Luke Harper: We get a recap of the history between Orton and Harper before the match. They come out to the ring at the same time, lead by Bray Wyatt. Wyatt is at ringside in a rocking chair for this one. They trade right hands in the ring until things fall out to ringside. Harper beats down Orton in front of Bray on the floor, but Bray doesn’t look at either of them. Back in the ring, Orton comes back with some clotheslines and a draping DDT from the middle rope. Orton takes things outside and backdrops Harper into the fan barricade then onto the announce table. After some more brawling at ringside, Harper is down and Orton rolls in the ring to recover. Bray throws Harper in the ring to prevent the count-out. Back in the ring, Ortin hits a superplex off the top rope and a spinning powerslam for a two count. Harper comes back with a Michinouku Driver for a two count of his own. Orton goes for an RKO but Harper sees it coming and rolls up Orton for two. Harper follows up with a superkick for another two count. Orton ducks a discus lariat from Harper and hits the RKO for the win.

– After the match, Bray Wyatt shakes hands with Orton. Wyatt hugs Harper, but then hits the Sister Abigail on him.

– Renee Young is in the ring and she introduces Mickie James. Mickie runs down her list of accomplishments then cuts a heel promo on Becky Lynch. Becky comes out and beats down Mickie until Alexa Bliss makes the save. Mickie hits a spinning heel kick to Becky’s face, then Alexa hits the Twisted Bliss off the top.

– We see footage of Carmella taking James Ellsworth out shopping. Ellsworth is in the store in his ring gear, then he tries on several outfits until Carmella gets fed up and insists on picking his clothes for him. She picks a shiny gold shirt, gold chain, and hat for him.

– 10-Man Battle Royal: Rhyno tries to immediately eliminate Heath Slater after the bell, but Slater hangs on and yells at Rhyno. The Vaudevillains charge at them and they duck, sending the Vaudevillains both over the top rope to the outside to eliminate them. Mojo Rawley eliminates Kurt Hawkins next. Slater eliminates Viktor, then Konnor eliminates Slater. Mojo eliminates Rhyno and Konnor next, leaving Mojo alone with Tyler Breeze and Fandango as the final three. Breezango double teams Mojo and they almost eliminate him. Mojo ducks a superkick from Breeze and it hits Fandango instead, eliminating Fandango. Mojo throws Breeze outside next for the win. Winner: Mojo Rawley

– AJ Styles comes out to the ring and complains about the Royal Rumble poster. Cena points out that John Cena is right up front, but the WWE Champion Styles is in the back. AJ says that Shane has no respect for his champion, then he calls out John Cena to come to the ring. Cena makes his way out to the ring and grabs a mic. Before Cena can say anything, AJ shows a clip from The Today Show where Cena bashes AJ. AJ cuts a promo on Cena and says nobody missed him while he was gone. Cena says he’s been holding WWE down for over a decade while AJ has only been here six months. Cena says he wasn’t built for the indy wrestling scene, he was built for WWE. Cena says his time is now and AJ will learn that on Sunday.

– Dolph Ziggler def. Kalisto: Ziggler hits a neckbreaker early on for a one count. Kalisto ducks a clothesline and comes back with a spinning heel kick. Kalisto springboards off the middle rope for another kick, but Ziggler catches him in mid-air with a superkick for the win after a short match. Ziggler grabs a chair from ringside after the match, and JBL stands up at gets in his face. Apollo Crews comes out of nowhere and clotheslines Ziggler then chases him to the back for the save.

– Naomi vs. Natalya – No Contest: This one doesn’t happen, as Natalya gets in a backstage fight with Nikki where Nikki gets the better of her. Naomi issues an open challenge, and Alexa Bliss comes out. Alexa cuts a promo on Naomi and decides that she isn’t giving her a match, then heads backstage.

– Dean Ambrose (c) def. The Miz: This one is a Lumberjack match with the Intercontinental Title on the line. The lumberjacks get some shots in on both men early on. The heel lumberjacks pull Ambrose outside when he goes for the Lunatic Lariat, which leads to The Miz hitting a DDT back in the ring. Ambrose gets attacked by the heel lumberjacks again, but this time he fights them off. Both in the ring, Ambrose hits an elbow off the top rope for a two count. The action goes back outside and all hell breaks loose with the lumberjacks. Miz and Ambrose go back in the ring, but Maryse grabs Ambrose’s leg which leads to The Miz hitting a flying knee for a two count. Miz follows up with a series of dropkicks in the corner until Ambrose ducks one and throws him outside. The lumberjacks beat down The Miz at ringside until Ambrose hits a splash off the top rope onto all of them at ringside. The Miz hits a slow kick to the head of Ambrose, and Ambrose comes back with the Lunatic Lariat. Corbin breaks up the pin, and all of the lumberjacks hit the ring. Corbin throws all of the other lumberjacks outside, then Ambrose throws Corbin outside. The Miz rolls up Ambrose, but Ambrose gets out and hits he Dirty Deeds on The Miz for the win.