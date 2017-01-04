WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (1/3)

The first episode of WWE SmackDown of 2017 aired live from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

– The Miz and Maryse come out to the ring to kick off SmackDown. The Miz demands an apology from Renee Young, and complains about having to defend the Intercontinental Title against Dean Ambrose. Ambrose comes out to the ring to interrupt, and Maryse slaps him across the face. The Miz climbs out of the ring and Maryse follows. As Miz and Mayrse are heading backstage, Ambrose says Maryse hits way harder than The Miz.

– Baron Corbin def. Dolph Ziggler: Ziggler goes for a splash early on, but Corbin catches him and slams him down. Corbin continues the offense and pins Ziggler for a two count after an elbow to the face. Ziggler comes back with a boot to the face and then a dropkick that sends Corbin rolling to the outside. Back in the ring, Corbin hits a couple big lariats for another two count. Ziggler comes back with a Fameasser for a two count, then a Zig-Zag for another two count. Corbin hits the End Of Days shortly after for the win. After the match, Corbin brings a steel chair in the ring but Kalisto makes the save. Kalisto chases off Corbin, but then Ziggler drops Kalisto with a dropkick out of nowhere and yells at Kalisto that he doesn’t need anyone’s help.

– James Ellsworth is backstage thanking Carmella for her kindness last week. Carmella convinces Ellsworth to walk out to the ring for her for her match tonight.

– Ziggler is backstage tearing up the locker room when Apollo Crews tries to calm him down. Ziggler attacks Crews and they brawl until Rhyno and Heath Slater break it up.

– Becky Lynch def. La Luchadora: Becky controls the match early on and hits a t-bone suplex for a two count. Becky continues the offense until La Luchadora rolls out to ringside and hides under the ring. She comes out from the other side of the ring and attacks Becky from behind, then locks in a modified STO. Luchadora goes for a moonsault off the top, but Becky moves and locks in the Dis-arm-her for the win. After the match, Becky unmasks Luchadora and it’s Alexa Bliss. Another masked La Luchadora comes from under the ring and they beat down Becky together.

– Daniel Bryan is in the ring to oversee the official contract signing between John Cena and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Styles complains that Cena takes time off to film a TV show and comes back to be given a Title Match right away. Bryan leaves Styles and Cena alone in the ring, and Styles continues to complain about Cena being given preferential treatment. AJ calls Cena a has-been and compares him to The Rock, but says he’ll never be as good as The Rock in movies. AJ tells Cena he’ll never be as good as AJ in the ring, then he signs the contract. Cena says AJ just made the biggest mistake of his life: Pissing off John Cena. He says he lost all respect for AJ, and calls AJ a “punk little bitch.” Cena tells AJ he’s going to kick his ass and take the Championship at the Royal Rumble, then signs the contract. Baron Corbin comes out to interrupt and says that he’s going to win the Royal Rumble match and take on the winner of AJ vs. Cena. Cena goes to get in Corbin’s face, but AJ hits a kick to the back of Cena’s head. Styles leaves the ring, then Corbin leaves shortly after.

"When it comes to Hollywood, you'll never be as good as @TheRock. When it comes to this…you'll never be as good as @AJStylesOrg!" #SDLive pic.twitter.com/bjMUwcRZDg — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017

– We go backstage where Maryse slaps Renee Young across the face and tells her never to touch her husband again.

– Carmella def. Aliyah: James Ellsworth is out at ringside in Carmella’s corner. Aliyah from NXT gets some offense in early on, including a Northern Lights suplex. Aliyah goes up to the middle rope but Ellsworth grabs her by the ankle to distract her. Aliyah steps off the ropes and Carmella catches her with a superkick. Carmella locks in the Code Of Silence for the win.

– Back from commercial, Nikki Bella and Natalya are in the ring with microphones. Nikki starts talking about how her and her sister have worked hard to make it, and says Natalya is just living off her family’s legacy. Natalya complains about a Tweet that Bret Hart sent to Nikki, and says she doesn’t want to know the things Nikki did to get Bret to send out a Tweet like that. Natalya says she’s better than Bret ever was, and that Nikki uses her looks to get work. Nikki drops Natalya with a right hand then leaves.

– We go backstage where Dean Ambrose says he’s going to take away the most important thing to The Miz: The Intercontinental Title. His match is up next.

– Dean Ambrose def. The Miz: The Intercontinental Title is on the line in this one. The action goes outside early on where Ambrose and The Miz brawl all over ringside. Ambrose throws Miz over the announce table at ringside, then back in the ring. Maryse gets in Ambrose’s face, and The Miz scores a dropkick to Ambrose off the distraction. The Miz follows up by throwing Ambrose into the ring steps. Ambrose comes back with a flying elbow off the top, then goes for a running bulldog but The Miz reverses it. The Miz starts working on Ambrose’s left knee. The Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale, but Ambrose escapes and hits a swinging neckbreaker for a two count. Ambrose goes to the top rope, but Maryse distracts him, which leads to The Miz hitting the Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. The Miz hits a series of kicks to the chest of Ambrose, but he misses one and Ambrose comes back with a lariat. Miz escapes a Dirty Deeds attempt, so Ambrose clotheslines Miz to the outside and follows up with a suicide dive. Maryse slaps Ambrose across the face at ringside and the referee says he’s going to call for a DQ. Ambrose says he doesn’t want to be disqualified, so the referee just ejects Maryse from ringside instead. The Miz hits Ambrose with the IC Title belt from behind when the ref isn’t looking, but he only gets a two count. The Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale but Ambrose reverses it right into the Dirty Deeds for the win. Dean Ambrose is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion and celebrates with the Title belt as SmackDown goes off the air.