WWE SmackDown Results & Discussion (1/31)

The first episode of WWE SmackDown since the Royal Rumble aired on January 31st from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX.

– SmackDown kicks off with AJ Styles, Shane McMahon, and Daniel Bryan backstage watching the highlights from last night’s Royal Rumble. Dean Ambrose walks in and tells AJ they have some unfinished business they should settle tonight. AJ declines, but Shane jumps in and sets up a match between them for later tonight.

– John Cena comes out to the ring to cut a promo. Cena says he was wrong about AJ Styles, and says Styles is an elite performer who brings out the best in him. Cena says he’s the champ again, and whoever wants some can come get some. This brings out Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Wyatt says he intends to leave the Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Wyatt and Orton walk down to the ring and surround Cena, then the lights cut off. When the lights come back on, Luke Harper is in the ring and he’s standing beside Cena. When Cena sees Harper is on his side, he gets excited, and Orton and Wyatt retreat. Shane McMahon comes out and makes it officially a tag match, and it’s up next.

– Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt def. John Cena & Luke Harper: Harper starts things off and takes control of the match. Harper starts beating down Orton at ringside, but doesn’t touch Bray. Harper back suplexes Orton onto the announce table, then throws him back in the ring. Harper gets in the ring and gets nose to nose with Harper. Harper backs off and tags in Cena. Cena looks confused but enters the ring and starts going back and forth with Wyatt. Orton tags in and takes Cena out to ringside, where he drops him on the announce table. Back in the ring, Orton hits Cena with the draping DDT. Wyatt tags back in and continues working on Cena. Cena rolls away from a Senton drop, then Orton tags back in. Cena comes back with a series of shoulder blocks on Orton, then he hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Orton escapes an Attitude Adjustment and hits the backstabber on Cena. Harper runs in but so does Wyatt and he stands between Harper and Orton. Harper drops Orton anyways. Wyatt goes to give Harper the Sister Abigail, but Harper gets out and sets Wyatt up for one. Harper sees Orton getting up, so he drops him with a big boot, and turns around into a Sister Abigail from Wyatt. Orton then hits an RKO on Cena for the win.

– Carmella vs. Unnamed Jobber: James Ellsworth comes out to the stage to introduce Carmella before her entrance. Mauro mentions the jobber’s name once, but they don’t display it on the screen. She hits some elbows on Carmella, but after some assistance from Ellsworth, Carmella locks her in the Code of Silence for the win.

– Dolph Ziggler def. Kalisto: We see Apollo Crews backstage keeping an eye on this match on a monitor. Kalisto gets in some offense, but Ziggler puts him away with a superkick for the win after a short match. He tries to rip off Kalisto’s mask after the match, but Crews comes out for the save.

– Becky Lynch and Naomi are backstage talking about how they’re teaming up tonight to take out some mutual enemies: Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

– Becky Lynch & Naomi def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James: After some back and forth action in the opening minutes, Becky takes control of the match against Mickie. Becky hits a series of elbows and a t-bone suplex for a two count. Becky goes up top, but after a distraction from Alexa, Mickie knocks her off the turnbuckle and hits a boot to the face. Mickie stays in control of the match for several minutes with the help of Alexa on the apron, then Mickie hits a hurricanrana for a two count. Alexa gets the tag and continues working on Becky until Becky gets the hot tag to Naomi. Naomi comes in with a springboard cross body on Alexa, then she knocks Mickie off the apron. Naomi continues working on Alexa then hits a series of kicks. Mickie and Becky hit the ring and Becky takes her out to ringside. Meanwhile in the ring, Naomi hits a kick to the head of Alexa then a split legged moonsault for the win.

– American Alpha is backstage where they complain about having no competition, and announce their intentions to head to the ring and issue an open challenge to the entire SmackDown roster. After the commercial break, they head out to the ring and are met by The Usos, The Ascension, The Fashion Police, The Vaudevillains, and Heath Slater & Rhyno. All hell breaks loose all over ringside with all of the teams brawling with each other. Slater and Rhyno are the last two standing in the ring with American Alpha, but everyone backs off.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage, where Natalya is accompanied by security guards. Natalya complains that she doesn’t feel safe at work anymore because of Nikki Bella. Nikki shows up and starts arguing with Natalya until Bryan yells at them to stop. Bryan sets up a match between them for Elimination Chamber.

– AJ Styles def. Dean Ambrose: This one is a non-title match, with The Miz and Maryse on commentary. Ambrose dominates the opening moments of the match, until Styles dodges a spear in the corner and sends Ambrose into the ring post. Baron Corbin comes out and joins the commentary table, and the distraction allows AJ to take control with a flying forearm in the corner. Styles hits the Pele kick, but Ambrose comes right back with the Lunatic Lariat. Corbin and The Miz start getting into it at ringside, which distracts Ambrose and he goes out to drop The Miz. Back in the ring, AJ hits the Styles Clash on Ambrose for the win. After the bell, Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Ambrose, and Corbin hits the Deep Six on Miz. AJ Styles is shown retreating up the ramp as SmackDown goes off the air.