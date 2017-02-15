WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (2/14)

The February 14th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– Bray Wyatt comes out to welcome us all to the “Era of Wyatt.” Wyatt says now that he’s champion, he has more power than before and anyone who stands in his way will burn. Wyatt holds his WWE Championship belt in air, and then John Cena interrupts. Cena questions why the fans were chanting “you deserve it” for Wyatt, and says Wyatt is going to have to earn the right to keep the title tonight in their match. AJ Styles interrupts next, and says he should be the first one to get a shot at Wyatt’s WWE Title. Daniel Bryan comes out to settle this, and he decides that Bray Wyatt’s WWE Title defense tonight will be a triple threat match against both John Cena and AJ Styles.

– Dean Ambrose is shown arriving at the arena with his Intercontinental Championship belt around his waist.

– American Alpha def. The Ascension: After some back an forth action early on, the aprons clear and The Ascension throws both members of American Alpha out of the ring down to the floor. This leads to American Alpha climbing to the top turnbuckle and hitting missile dropkicks on both Ascension members. The Ascension tries to come back, but American Alpha shuts them down after hitting the Grand Amplitude on Viktor for the win after a short but competitive match. After the match, The Usos appear on the big screen and tell American Alpha to watch their backs.

