WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (2/28)

The February 28th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live on the USA Network from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

Tonight I secure the spot that has always belonged to me. I'm going to main event @WrestleMania & win back the @WWE Championship. #SDLive — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 28, 2017

It's

Tuesday

You

Know

What

That

Means. . — . (@LukeHarperWWE) February 28, 2017

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!