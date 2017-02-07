WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (2/7)

The February 7th edition of SmackDown is the go-home show before Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and it airs live on the USA Network from Keyarena in Seattle, WA. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– Daniel Bryan comes out to open the show and he cuts a promo for his home state crowd in Washington. Bryan says he’s going to be a father soon, and on that note The Miz comes out to steal the spotlight. The Miz cuts a promo on Bryan for not being able to wrestle anymore, and tells him to go be a stay-at-home dad. Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles all interrupt, and they argue over who will leave Elimination Chamber with the WWE Championship. Daniel Bryan says he wants a preview tonight, and he sets up a Fatal Four Way may between them. “And by the way, that match starts now!”

– Baron Corbin def AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz: Maryse is at ringside for this one. Ambrose gets lots of offense in on everyone in the opening moments. Ambrose knocks Styles off the top rope during a Phenomenal Forearm attempt, then Corbin pulls Ambrose out to ringside and lays him out. Back in the ring, Corbin goes to work on both The Miz and AJ. AJ and The Miz set up for a double superplex on Ambrose, then Corbin comes up behind them and powerbombs them all off the turnbuckle. The Miz hits some kicks on Corbin, but Corbin quickly comes back with the Deep Six on Miz. Styles lays out Corbin with the Pele Kick, then attempts a Styles Clash on The Miz — but The Miz gets out and knees styles in the face. Ambrose gets his second wind and lays out Ambrose and The Miz, then hits a suicide dive onto Corbin at ringside. Ambrose throws his three opponents around ringside, then slams Corbin into the ring post before throwing him back in the ring. Ambrose hits an elbow off the top on Corbin and pins, but Styles breaks it up. Styles ducks a lariat from Ambrose and springboards off the middle rope for his patented moonsault into a reverse DDT. Styles pins but Miz breaks it up. Styles drops The Miz and hits the Phenomenal Forearm on him, but Maryse pulls The Miz out to ringside after so he can’t be pinned. Styles turns around into the End Of Days from Corbin, and Corbin pins for the win.

– Tom Phillips does an interview via satellite with Nikki Bella and Natalya. Natalya ends up saying Cena is going to leave Nikki for someone better, and Nikki storms off screen.

– Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler: Ziggler gets lots of offense in early on and sets up for a superkick, but Crews ducks and rolls Ziggler up in a small package for the win after a very short match. Ziggler beats down Crews after the match then grabs a steel chair. Ziggler gives Crews two shots with the chair before Kalisto makes the save. Kalisto drops Ziggler with some kicks and attempts the Salida Del Sol, but Ziggler blocks it and crotches him on the top rope. Ziggler hits Kalisto with the chair while he’s on the rope, then hits Crews with the chair again before leaving.

– We see Dolph Ziggler backstage and then Daniel Bryan confronts him. Ziggler says he could beat Crews and Kalisto at the same time, so Bryan books them in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber and walks off.

