WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (3/14)

The March 14th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA at 8 PM ET on the USA Network. Keep refreshing this page for live results and join the live discussion in the comments!

– SmackDown kicks off with Daniel Bryan backstage on the phone, talking about a special MizTV segment, an appearance by Randy Orton, and a match between Mickie James and Alexa Bliss tonight. AJ Styles walks in and interrupts, saying he wants Shane right now. Bryan says Shane will arrive later, and AJ storms off saying all he’s thinking about is his career.

– AJ Styles comes out to the ring and cuts a promo about his intentions to have a conversation with Shane McMahon about his career in WWE. Styles ends the promo saying “if I even have [a career],” and throws down the microphone.

– Randy Orton is scheduled to address Bray Wyatt later tonight.

– Becky Lynch def. Natalya: Becky gets the advantage early on and takes control of the match. Becky hits Natalya with a stiff slap to the face then attempts an STF, but Natalya reaches the ropes. The action goes outside where Natalya hits a Michinoku Driver on the ringside floor. Back in the ring, Natalya continues working on Becky until Becky fires up and comes back with a series of suplexes. The finish comes when Becky gets Natalya in the Dis-arm-her and Natalya taps out. After the match, Carmella beats down Becky.

– AJ Styles is shown in the loading area backstage waiting for Shane McMahon to arrive at the arena.

= We go to the ring for MizTV with The Miz and Maryse. The Miz highlights all of his issues with John Cena, showing footage from last week’s Talking Smack where Miz verbally ripped Cena apart. The Miz and Maryse say Cena will never get married to Nikki, and they say Cena and Nikki are both self-centered. Maryse talks about Nikki screwing her out of a WWE comeback years ago and being a “lieing, back-stabbing, bitch.” This brings out Cena and Nikki. They hit the ring, and Miz and Maryse back off up the ramp. Nikki says Maryse is the one who stabbed her in the back, and she’s a “brainless, spineless, blow-up doll.” Nikki tells Maryse to come to the ring so she can kick her ass, but The Miz declines on her behalf and they start walking off. Daniel Bryan interrupts and calls out The Miz for running his mouth then backing out. Daniel Bryan books The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match against John Cena and Nikki Bella.

– AJ Styles is still backstage anxiously waiting for Shane McMahon.

Keep refreshing this page for live results and join the live discussion in the comments!