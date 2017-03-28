WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (3/28)

Posted by Eric Lynch March 28, 2017 0 Comment

The March 28th edition of WWE airs live on the USA Network from The Coliseum in Richmond, VA, and is the go-home show for WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and join the discussion in the comments!

It's lit #wwe #smackdown

A post shared by Corey Brown 👽 (@coreybrown217) on

Hell yeah

A post shared by Taylor Garguilo 😎😎😎😁 (@tay_lord_g) on

We are at the show where people are going to #wrestlemania #sdlive #richmond #wrestlepals

A post shared by Impressed By Wrestlemen (@wrestlepals) on

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and join the discussion in the comments!