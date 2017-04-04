WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (4/4)
The first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 33 airs live on the USA Network on April 4th, 2017. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!
BREAKING: @AlexaBliss_WWE has evoked her rematch clause & will challenge #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE TONIGHT! https://t.co/fIEYWZ16Qb pic.twitter.com/1liAYSJyCq
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: @AJStylesOrg says he did EXACTLY what he set out to do when he faced #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon at #WrestleMania 33! pic.twitter.com/YGuH5FsarY
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!
Write Your Comment