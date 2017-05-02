WWE SmackDown Results & Live Discussion (5/2)

The May 2nd edition of WWE SmackDown is the first episode after Payback 2017 and airs live on the USA Network from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Keep refreshing this page for live results at 8 PM ET and join the discussion in the comments!

– Shane McMahon comes out to kick off SmackDown and introduce recent SmackDown signee and new U.S. Champion Chris Jericho. Shane books Jericho in a match against Owens tonight, but then AJ Styles comes out to interrupt. AJ has doubts that Jericho will retain his U.S. Title tonight, so Jericho informs Styles of what happens when you don’t think he’ll retain his Title. Jericho goes to add Styles to The List, but then Kevin Owens interrupts. Owens says Shane, AJ and Jericho arguing about things that don’t matter is the most pathetic thing he’s seen in his career. Owens says the only thing that matters tonight is he takes back what’s rightfully his tonight: The U.S. Title. AJ has had enough and charges Owens on the ramp and starts pummeling on him. Referees start to pull AJ off of him but AJ keeps stomping on him. Shane runs down and gets in the middle of them, then we cut to a graphic promoting the Women’s match later tonight.

– Jinder Mahal vs. Sami Zayn: The Bollywood Boys come out with Jinder to be in his corner for this one. Zayn gets in lots of offense early on and sends Mahal out to ringside.

Keep refreshing this page for live results at 8 PM ET and join the discussion in the comments!