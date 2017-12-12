WWE SmackDown Teaser, The Bar Grants Wish (Photo), WWE Main Event Matches

– Below is a preview for Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown from Cincinnati as WWE Week continues on the USA Network, featuring a pre-Clash of Champions face-off between Jinder Mahal and WWE Champion AJ Styles plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens in singles action.

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Cleveland for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins

* Gran Metalik and Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick

– RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar granted a Make-A-Wish Wish before this week’s RAW in Cleveland. Here they are with Wish Kid Iain: