– Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s TLC go-home edition of WWE SmackDown:

* Naomi vs. Mandy Rose

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Rap Battle: The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s recent “public service announcement”

– WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo took to Instagram today and posted the following video on his battle with depression: