WWE SmackDown Viewership Back Down After Recent Wins Over RAW

This week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring Becky Lynch defeating Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat main event, drew 2.032 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.091 million viewers for the taped New Year’s episode.

SmackDown was #16 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Cuomo Prime Time, Curse of Oak Island, The Ingraham Angle, Tucker Carlson Tonight, CNN Tonight, Project Blue Book, MSNBC Special Coverage of President Trump’s address, Last Word, All In, 11th Hour, The Story, The Five and Special Report. SmackDown was #4 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Hannity, Cuomo Prime Time and Curse of Oak Island. Coverage of President Trump’s address dominated the night on cable.

Hannity also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.129 million viewers. The big draw on network TV was NCIS on CBS at 8pm, which drew 12.077 million viewers.

In comparison, Monday’s WWE RAW drew 2.324 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.968 million viewers for the New Year’s Eve taped episode.

Below is our 2019 SmackDown Viewership Tracker::

January 1 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (New Year’s episode, taped)

January 8 Episode: 2.032 million viewers

January 15 Episode:

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode