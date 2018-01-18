WWE SmackDown Viewership Down With US Title Tournament Semi-Finals & Finals

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the finals of the WWE United States Title tournament with Bobby Roode defeating Jinder Mahal, drew 2.602 million viewers. This is down a bit from last week’s 2.603 million viewers. This week’s SmackDown lacked appearances by top stars such as Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. WWE Champion AJ Styles did appear but only for a backstage segment.

SmackDown was #7 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Rachel Maddow, Hannity, Tucker Carlson and The Five. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Curse of Oak Island.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.250 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.766 million viewers and the best viewership since August 28th of last year.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode