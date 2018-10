WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops For Super Show-Down Go-Home Episode

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for WWE Super Show-Down with a main event segment featuring Charlotte Flair & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, drew 2.095 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.193 million viewers and the lowest number since July 3 of this year. This is also the third least-watched show since the blue brand moved to Tuesday nights.

SmackDown was #10 in viewership for the night on cable, behind MLB Wild Card on ESPN, Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Last Word, The Five, The Story and Special Report. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the MLB Wild Card game between the Cubs and the Rockies.

MLB topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.332 million viewers. The big draw on network TV was NCIS on CBS at 8pm, which drew 12.126 million viewers.

In comparison, Monday’s WWE RAW drew 2.302 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.350 million viewers and a new historic low, coming in under last week’s episode.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 2.449 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 2.692 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 2.590 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 20th Episode: 2.888 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 2.576 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 2.467 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 2.952 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 17th Episode: 2.796 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 24th Episode: 2.549 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.436 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.293 million viewers (post-Backlash episode)

May 15th Episode: 2.298 million viewers (taped show from London)

May 22nd Episode: 2.195 million viewers

May 29th Episode: 2.195 million viewers

June 5th Episode: 2.138 million viewers

June 12th Episode: 2.183 million viewers

June 19th Episode: 2.315 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

June 26th Episode: 2.135 million viewers

July 3rd Episode: 2.013 million viewers

July 10th Episode: 2.183 million viewers

July 17th Episode: 2.293 million viewers (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 24th Episode: 2.340 million viewers

July 31st Episode: 2.401 million viewers

August 7th Episode: 2.197 million viewers

August 14th Episode: 2.189 million viewers

August 21st Episode: 2.437 million viewers (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 28th Episode: 2.350 million viewers

September 4th Episode: 2.319 million viewers

September 11th Episode: 2.229 million viewers

September 18th Episode: 2.281 million viewers (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

September 25th Episode: 2.193 million viewers

October 2nd Episode: 2.095 million viewers

October 9th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode