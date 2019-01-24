WWE SmackDown Viewership For The Final Episode Before The Royal Rumble

This week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the final hype for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view with an advertised Vince McMahon appearance plus Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a 2 of 3 Falls main event, drew 2.142 million viewers. This is in line with last week’s 2.143 million viewers.

SmackDown was #9 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Hannity, The Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Last Word, The Ingraham Angle and The Five. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Curse of Oak Island, for the second week in a row.

Curse of Oak Island also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.631 million viewers. The big draw on network TV at 8pm was The Conners on CBS, which drew 7.736 million viewers.

In comparison, Monday’s go-home edition of WWE RAW drew 2.462 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.722 million viewers, which was the best RAW viewership since September 10.

Below is our 2019 SmackDown Viewership Tracker::

January 1 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (New Year’s episode, taped)

January 8 Episode: 2.032 million viewers

January 15 Episode: 2.143 million viewers

January 22 Episode: 2.142 million viewers

January 29 Episode:

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode