WWE SmackDown Viewership For The Post-WrestleMania 34 Episode

This week’s WWE SmackDown, the biggest blue brand show of the year with fallout from WrestleMania 34, drew 2.952 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.467 million viewers. This is the best SmackDown viewership since the April 11th, 2017 episode, which drew 3.105 million viewers.

The SmackDown after WrestleMania 33 drew 2.885 million viewers while the post-WrestleMania 32 SmackDown drew 2.444 million viewers in 2016 but that was a taped show that aired on Thursday night.

SmackDown was #3 in viewership for the night on cable, behind Hannity and Rachel Maddow. SmackDown was #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the fifth week in a row.

In comparison, Monday’s post-WrestleMania 34 RAW drew 3.921 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.357 million viewers.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 2.449 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 2.692 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 2.590 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 20th Episode: 2.888 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 2.576 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 2.467 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 2.952 million viewers

April 17th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode