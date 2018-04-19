WWE SmackDown Viewership For The Superstar Shakeup Episode

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the final night of the 2018 Superstar Shakeup, drew 2.796 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.952 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 34 episode, the best SmackDown viewership since the April 11th, 2017 episode, which drew 3.105 million viewers.
SmackDown was #5 in viewership for the night on cable, behind two airings of the NBA Playoffs, Rachel Maddow and Hannity. SmackDown was #2 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA Playoffs, after a 5 week run at #1.
In comparison, Monday’s Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW drew 3.622 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.921 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 34 episode.
Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)
February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 2.449 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 2.613 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 2.692 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 2.590 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)
March 20th Episode: 2.888 million viewers
March 27th Episode: 2.576 million viewers
April 3rd Episode: 2.467 million viewers
April 10th Episode: 2.952 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)
April 17th Episode: 2.796 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)
April 24th Episode:
2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers
2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode