WWE SmackDown Viewership Up With Orton vs. Owens Main Event

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Kevin Owens defeating Randy Orton in a No DQ main event, drew 2.680 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.662 million viewers. SmackDown featured WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Singh Brothers in a Handicap Match plus the in-ring debut of The Riott Squad advertised ahead of time.

SmackDown was #6 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow and Hannity. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 2.759 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.074 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers

April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

May 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewers

May 9th Episode: 2.348 million viewers

May 16th Episode: 2.175 million viewers

May 23rd Episode: 2.328 million viewers

May 30th Episode: 2.350 million viewers

June 6th Episode: 2.349 million viewers

June 13th Episode: 2.072 million viewers

June 20th Episode: 2.597 million viewers

June 27th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

July 4th Episode: 2.329 million viewers

July 11th Episode: 2.465 million viewers

July 18th Episode: 2.548 million viewers

July 25th Episode: 2.535 million viewers

August 1st Episode: 2.569 million viewers

August 8th Episode: 2.584 million viewers

August 15th Episode: 2.530 million viewers

August 22nd Episode: 2.685 million viewers

August 29th Episode: 2.455 million viewers

September 5th Episode: 2.582 million viewers

September 12th Episode: 2.754 million viewers

September 19th Episode: 2.510 million viewers

September 26th Episode: 2.542 million viewers

October 3rd Episode: 2.323 million viewers

October 10th Episode: 2.467 million viewers

October 17th Episode: 2.320 million viewers

October 24th Episode: 2.699 million viewers

October 31st Episode: 2.119 million viewers

November 7th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

November 14th Episode: 2.607 million viewers

November 21st Episode: 2.662 million viewers

November 28th Episode: 2.680 million viewers

December 5th Episode: