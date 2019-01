WWE SmackDown Viewership For This Week’s Show With Shane McMahon’s Birthday Bash

This week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus and Miz’s Birthday Bash for Shane McMahon as the main event, drew 2.143 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.032 million viewers.

SmackDown was #8 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, The Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Last Word, Hannity, The Five and Special Report. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Curse of Oak Island.

Curse of Oak Island also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.519 million viewers. The big draw on network TV was NCIS on CBS at 8pm, which drew 12.207 million viewers.

In comparison, Monday’s WWE RAW drew 2.722 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.324 million viewers for the first show of the year, and the best RAW viewership since the September 10 episode, which drew 2.740 million viewers.

Below is our 2019 SmackDown Viewership Tracker::

January 1 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (New Year’s episode, taped)

January 8 Episode: 2.032 million viewers

January 15 Episode: 2.143 million viewers

January 22 Episode:

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode