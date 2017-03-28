WWE SmackDown & WWE 205 Live Previews For Tonight

The final WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes before WrestleMania 33 will take place tonight from The Coliseum in Richmond, VA.

Confirmed for SmackDown is Luke Harper vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt in a non-title match while 205 Live will feature Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa. SmackDown will also see a contract signing with Shane McMahon and AJ Styles, plus more “lost Total Bellas footage” from The Miz and Maryse.

