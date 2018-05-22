WWE Speculation On SmackDown – Fox, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman Video, Celtic Warrior Workouts

– WWE posted this video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman picking up giant hot dogs while on the streets of Vienna, Austria during the European tour that just wrapped. Rollins talks about how one of his first international wrestling tours was to Vienna, back when he was 19. Rollins says he ended up shirtless in a hostel bar.

– The big topic of discussion backstage at WWE SmackDown today is how the schedule will change when the show switches to Fridays on Fox in October 2019, including the schedule for production. There’s still no confirmation on the show airing live or taped but it’s believed that SmackDown will remain live if Fox wants it. PWInsider adds that there’s a lot of speculation going around the company since WWE officials have been quiet on the deal.

As noted, the two sides are currently finalizing a five-year deal worth $1 billion. WWE was impressed by Fox’s commitment to advertising SmackDown on their packed line-up of sports programming, which includes the NFL and MLB. SmackDown will stay on the USA Network until the new deal kicks in during October 2019. NBCUniversal declined to renew the SmackDown TV deal but they are reportedly renewing the deal for RAW at three times the current value.

– As noted, Sheamus recently filmed new Celtic Warrior Workout episodes with Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair. He tweeted this preview of the episode with Bryan: