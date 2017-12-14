WWE Spoils First MMC Fan Vote?, WWE Stars Launching Podcast?, WWE TTTT Videos

– Above and below are new videos for WWE’s 15th annual Tribute to The Troops on the USA Network tonight. Above is video of WWE NXT Superstar and Marine Steve Cutler talking about the importance of the event. Below is video of actor Christopher Meloni saluting the troops.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand has the stronger roster of Superstars competing in the new Mixed Match Challenge series that will premiere on Facebook Watch in January. As of this writing, 60% voted for RAW (RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Braun Strowman, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Finn Balor, Goldust, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, The Miz, Samoa Joe) while the rest voted for SmackDown (Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Carmella, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Lana, Naomi, Natalya, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and a Final Fan Vote to select a member of The New Day).

It’s worth noting that the WWE website lists Samoa Joe, and no “Final Fan Vote” option, for the RAW brand but he was not announced earlier. It looks like they may have spoiled the “Final Fan Vote” for RAW, indicating that some of the voting in this competition is rigged.

– Zack Ryder noted on Twitter that he and former tag team partner Curt Hawkins may be starting a podcast on wrestling action figures soon. He tweeted the following: