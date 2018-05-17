WWE Star Dating Seth Rollins’ Ex (Photos), Matches For WWE NXT In Paris, More

Scott Lazara
– The Rock recently spoke to the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers as a part of their #GeniusTalk series. The former WWE Champion reflected on his career as an athlete & actor, and shared lessons he learned along the way. Below is video from part 1 of the talk:

– Below is the latest edition of “Who Knows WWE Network?” with host Renee Young. This edition of the mock game show features The New Day returning as contestants.

– The following matches have been announced for the June 11th WWE NXT live event from Paris, France:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream
* Zack Gibson vs. Tyler Bate
* Heavy Machinery vs. Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake
* Dakota Kai & Steffanie Newell vs. Bianca Belair & Lacey Evans
* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross
* NXT Champion Aleister Black vs. Lars Sullivan
* The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong, NXT North American Champion Adam Cole) vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

– Due to posts on social media, there has been speculation for a while now on former WWE developmental talent Zahra Schreiber dating SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville. Zahra apparently confirmed the relationship with a tweet during Tuesday night’s SmackDown. You can see that tweet and a few recent shots of the two below: